SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a shooting in Suitland that left one man dead.

PGPD responded to the 4600 block of Silver Hill Rd. around noon on Sunday. When they arrived they found a man in the parking lot of a convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. PGPD says they have no suspects or a motive at this moment, but they’re relying on surveillance footage to help them.

If you have information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or PGPD and you can remain anonymous.