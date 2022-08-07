WALKER MILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a shooting in Walker Mill that left one woman in the hospital.

Police responded to the 6800 block of Walker Mill Rd. around 7 p.m. for a shooting injuring a female. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and her condition is unknown.

According to our partner DC Realtime News, the suspect fled the scene on foot, then carjacked a driver at gunpoint. After taking the car, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Southern Ave. and East Capitol Street in Southeast D.C.

DC News Now spoke to the woman that hit in the car accident. She says she was scared.

“My car turned and I hit another car. All these policemen came. They had their guns drawn. They were saying oh, put your hands up. He’s got a weapon, so I got down and then I ran to the police officer. It was just the scariest thing ever,” she said.

The suspect was taken into custody.