MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In a letter sent to the county and state board of elections, several organizations are calling for the design of electronic ballots to be fixed, saying it creates a disadvantage for certain candidates.

“This is nothing new, and this is why we encourage our voters to make a voting plan,” said Dr. Gilberto Zelaya, Community Engagement Officer of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “in case there’s someone they want to support with their vote happened to be on the second or third screen.”

With the current digital ballot design–races with 8 or more candidates are split into multiple pages. Progressive Maryland organizers say this puts certain candidates at a disadvantage and may impact the outcome of the election.

“The board of elections knew about this beforehand and didn’t notify the candidates and didn’t notify the public that they would have to take an extra step in order to view all the candidates for the at-large race,” said Peter Witzler, Member of Progressive Maryland.

The board of elections says there is a safeguard in the system and voters must acknowledge every candidate before moving forward. They also encourage voters to use their sample ballots and look at their selections on the review page to make sure they didn’t forget any candidates they wanted to vote for and select and deselect as needed.

After hearing from the community–the board of elections says there will be signs at each polling place and election judges will be reminded of the instructions they need to give voters.