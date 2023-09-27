HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brooks Robinson was known as one of the greats who played baseball for the Baltimore Orioles. After his recent death, many are feeling the loss.

Perennial All-Star, Baltimore Orioles 3rd baseman, Brooks Robinson, passed away on Sept. 26 at the age of 86. The Arkansas native played minor league baseball for the York Pennsylvania farm team before becoming the famed infielder in Baltimore. Eventually, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“I moved from Baltimore in 1971 and came to Hagerstown but I was a big Orioles fan and I went to a lot of the games, and he was there during the golden years of the Orioles,” said Orioles fan Kennedy Boone.

Robinson received 16 Gold Glove Awards and was named MVP in the 1970 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

“I remember the two-world series was pretty swept by The Dodgers but more importantly later when they beat Cincinnati Reds and Brooks was probably, he was the MVP,” Boone said. “I mean, he was like a vacuum cleaner.”

While fans were awed by Robinson’s on-field performance he was also known for his supportive interaction with the community.

“I was president of Federal Little League many years ago when Brooks was at his peak,” fan Paul Muldowney said. “We always had a banquet for little kids and their parents, so we decided to try to get a guest speaker and I called up the Orioles next thing you know I’ve got Brooks Robinson.”

“He came up and charged us $200, that doesn’t happen today, you couldn’t get someone up here for $2,000 but that was Brooks Robinson,” he said.

Robinson ranks at the top of Maryland baseball legends and will be missed by fans and friends alike.