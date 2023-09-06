OCEAN CITY , Md. (DC News Now) — Captain Butch Arbin with the Ocean City Beach Patrol said over 400 rescues were made during Labor Day weekend at Ocean City Beach.

Arbin said they rescued 152 people Saturday, 230 people Sunday and 90 people on Monday, making it a total of 472 people rescued.

Last year Arbin said they had 0 rescues all three days. He believes the amount of rescues made is a result of the tropical activity in the Mid-Atlantic. He said that after a tropical event passes through the area, it leaves behind large waves from the tropical winds and it can cause dangerous surf as well as stronger rip currents.

He said another thing that contributes to their high number of rescues is that crews are spread out across all 10 miles of Ocean City beaches. With crews being so spread out they are now able to respond so what could have been a prevention with the guard using a whistle and flags to warm people away from a rip current is now a rescue.

However, Arbin said not every rescue is a life-and-death situation. Crews also have 15 of their Mobile units (ATV) providing backup during these rescues.

Arbin said the number of staff during Labor Day is reduced due to many employees going back to school or their full-time jobs. He said they have several incentives to encourage staff to return, including a $140 travel stipend and a $1.00 per hour “loyalty” bonus.