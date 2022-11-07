ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a group of people with a paintball gun robbed someone early Sunday morning and that the incident may be connected to other cases.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who was robbed was walking along Georgia Avenue near Linden Lane in Glen Burnie around 1 a.m. He heard a vehicle driving behind him slowly. He kept walking. Three people got out of the vehicle and came up to him.

One person punched him and showed him what he thought was the grip of a handgun. Another person tried to take his chain from around his neck. The third person pointed a paintball gun at him. He struggled and got away. As he ran, the person with the paintball gun fired several times and hit him. He wasn’t hurt. He contacted police Sunday evening to tell them what happened.

In the course of their investigation, detectives found out there were three previous incidents involving a paintball gun during the course of the weekend in the greater Glen Burnie area. They believe the cases are related.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can call (410) 222-6135 or contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.