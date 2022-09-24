MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — MCPS parents are calling for better communication after last week Bethesda-Chevy Chase was on lockdown after a report of a gun on campus.

Although it was a false alarm, parents say it taking an hour for the school system to contact families is unacceptable. At a board of education meeting Thursday Lyric Winik, President of BCC’s Parent Teacher Association testified.

“The PA system didn’t always work,” said Winik. “Some teachers didn’t hear or thought it was a drill for nearly an hour. No one from MCPS shared basic information with teachers or families.”

Glassman also testified before the board of education this week as a Magruder parent.

“There needs to be a plan that is executed that everyone knows in advance what it is,” said Glassman. “So we know what to expect because in the moment, the only thing we want to know is what is happening with our kids.”

Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight says the district is examining how they can improve their response and says updating all communication systems is a top priority.

“We’re going to continue to work with our principals and our staff to make sure we’re getting updated on what’s working what’s not so that we can be responsive when something breaks,” said Dr. McKnight.