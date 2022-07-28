FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (Dc News Now) — It’s been two years since Frederick county school parents have paid for school lunches. But, federal access to free meals ended last month, and parents are trying to figure out how to provide lunch for their kids.

“I know that some of the kids I know that my friends, their kids, and my kid’s friends have had times when they can’t eat at night,” Frederick county resident Ysela bravo said. “The school meals are their only meal.”

At the start of the pandemic school lunches became free for all families, no matter their income. Now parents will have to qualify for free or reduced lunches.

” All of the waivers that were approved by USDA when Covid started or during Covid the last two and a half years have all expired,” director of food and nutrition services, Robert Kelly explained. ” This includes all children eating/being offered free breakfast and lunches.”

Ysela bravo is a mother of two. She says since lunches are no longer free, parents will have to make serious budget cuts to make sure her kids are fed while at school

” We’re starting to eat at home more and fewer restaurants eat home more, and basically spending less money overall,” bravo explained. ” It’s everything from you eating more rice and potatoes, to cutting meals in half sometimes.”

FCPS suggests the best way to get ahead of the situation is to send in meal benefit applications as soon as possible.

” It’s crucial, so if you think and not even if you think I would suggest that all families go on it fill out that application,” Kelly said. ” So go online, go on to our website, and fill it out now.”

FCPS will be keeping its usual charge policy at the beginning of the school year to give parents thirty days to put money into their child’s account.