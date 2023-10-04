WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nearly 24 hours after a mass shooting at Morgan State University, parents of students who attend the school are still searching for answers.

“There was misinformation and disinformation. I know it was chaotic,” said Christina Moody, a parent of two MSU students.

According to officials, five people were shot on campus following a homecoming event Tuesday night. All suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects.

Christina Moody said her son Chase Moody is a freshman and lives on campus. He called her from his dorm room, where he was sheltering in place alone in his bathroom.

“He heard shots underneath of him,” she explained. “I needed to stay calm for my son. I needed to stay calm for myself. I wanted to make sure that he was safe.”

That was difficult to for her to do, given what was happening.

“I was shocked. I was afraid. I was scared,” she said. “I go back to Columbine. I go back to movie theater shootings. I go back to all of these other kids that have lost their lives in these school shootings.”

Then police began to check and clear the rooms.

“We all know young men of color, parents need to be having these conversations. Keep your hands up. Put your phone on the counter,” Christina Moody said. “Let them announce themselves, look out the peephole to make sure it is the police and then even when you open a door, just back up with your hands up.”

She remained on the phone with her son the entire time police checked his room.

“I’m just glad that that training kicked in. He didn’t lose his wits,” the mother said.

Her son is back home in Waldorf with her today and she said the two are still processing what’s been a traumatizing experience.

Meanwhile in D.C., Howard University students are also processing what happened.

“My mother called panicking,” Nia Imani, a junior at Howard, said. “I was in shock and I just started praying for them. All you can do at this point is pray. It is scary because we come here for an education not to fear for our lives.”

Like Morgan State, Howard University is an open campus in an urban city. Both schools are historically Black universities, and Howard will host its homecoming week starting Oct. 15.

“Hopefully they step up security this year because last year, during the concert I did not see as much security as it should be,” said sophomore Cammie Leonard. “But, if worse comes to worse, I could understand why they would cancel homecoming.”

Leonard said safety is a big concern for her in and around Howard’s campus.

”I would not put my safety in Howard University‘s hands,” Leonard said. “I love Howard, love my school, but I’m not safe here especially with everything that happens around the campus.”