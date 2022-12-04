WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt.

Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road around 2:35 a.m. after the SUV hit a tree head-on. Investigators said the SUV, driven by Wyatt Earp, 18, of Rohrersville, Md. was heading southbound on Rohrersville Road, crossed over the northbound lanes for an unknown reason, and went off the northbound shoulder.

The passenger, Dylan Fagnano, 18, of Knoxville, Md. died at Meritus Medical Center around 3:35 a.m.

Medics took Earp, who was trapped in the vehicle for more than an hour after troopers and deputies arrived at the scene, was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at (301) 766-3800.