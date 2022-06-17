FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-70 early Friday morning.

Police first heard of the collision around 3:03 a.m. It happened on the westbound lanes just before the Myersville exit.

Maryland State Police initially dispatched a helicopter for the patient, but first responders determined that the man, 33-year-old Jordan Scott Maddocks of Ohio, was dead around 3:35 a.m.

Officials believe that Maddocks had hit a car and gotten out of his car when he was hit by the tractor-trailer. Three other people were in his car, and everyone else was uninjured.

I-70 was shut down for about two hours for the investigation. The westbound lanes are still partially blocked, but the right shoulder is now open.