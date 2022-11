PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Prince George’s County on Monday evening.

Police said they responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road around 7 p.m. They found a woman who had been hit in the road and took her to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The car that hit her did not stay at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.