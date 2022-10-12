Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to determine what led to a collision involving two cars that killed a pedestrian and sent a driver of one car to the hospital.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road. When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway. He died there.

Officers said the driver of one of the cars involved stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Medics took the driver of the other car to the hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

If anyone has any information about what happened, police ask that you call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.