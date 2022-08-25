FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters from Frederick County and its surrounding areas worked for hours Wednesday into Thursday to get control of a fire that left eight people without homes and some of their pets dead.

Frederick County Division of Fire/Rescue Services said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire on the lower end of West Second Street in Downtown Frederick around 9:40 p.m. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the rear of building that houses businesses and homes. The fire spread quickly, taking it up to three alarms.

More than 120 emergency workers from Frederick, Washington, and Montgomery counties, Hagerstown, and Fort Detrick spent four hours to get control of the fire. They spent another two hours putting out hot spots and doing other work.

There were four apartments above the commercial space. The people who were home made it out safely. A cat, two pet rats, and a pet snake died. Several birds made it out safely.

The American Red Cross was helping the eight people who lived in the apartments and were displaced by the fire.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office was trying to determine how the fire started.