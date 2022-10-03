MYERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been 20 years since terror gripped the DMV. Snipers shot 10 people dead over three weeks during the “Beltway Murders” that occurred in October 2002. Three other people were injured by 41-year-old John Muhammad and 17-year-old Lee Malvo.

The memories remain for those who lived through it.

“Not wanting to come out of my house, right,” said Rob Welch of Hagerstown. “They were just shooting people at random. No one knew where, why, how.”

The two committed the shootings around the Washington, D.C. metro area with a rifle from inside the trunk of their blue Chevrolet Caprice. Their killing spree frightened most people.

“Driving to Baltimore every day, and hearing something on the news and not wanting to get out of the car when you got down that way,” said Chris Esterly, who lived in Smithsburg at the time.

The murders launched a nationwide search that ended on October 24, 2002, as authorities converged on the Westbound South Mountain Welcome Center along I-70. They found the two inside their car asleep.

The captures provided much relief. But, they also created some tension.

“They were that close to you. You kind of felt okay out here. But not at work.,” Esterly said. “Then all of a sudden it was like ‘wait a minute. They’re all the way out here.”

Virginia executed Muhammad on November 10, 2009. Malvo is currently serving multiple life sentences without parole in Virginia. The Maryland Supreme Court ruled in August Malvo must be resentenced because of his age at the time of his convictions.