MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives released video of a person wanted for stealing someone’s electric wheelchair from a parking garage in October on Monday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the accused thief went into an apartment building, located in the 4900 block of Hampden Ln. in Bethesda, on Oct. 26, 2022. Investigators said the person went into the parking garage there, took the electric wheelchair, and left.

Detectives pulled the surveillance footage from the apartment building’s security and released it in the hopes that someone would recognize the person seen in the footage.

Montgomery County Department of Police

Anyone with information about that person or the crime can call (240) 773-6726 or (240) 773-TIPS or contact Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person accused of the theft.