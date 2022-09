ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m.

The tweet said that the fire was out at that point and that Anne Arundel County fire investigators were there, looking into the cause.