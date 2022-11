MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body in the 100 block of Colony Rd.

The police department had not released any additional information by late Wednesday morning and said it was in the early stages of the investigation.