PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The United States Park Police (USPP) said someone who was involved in a crash on Suitland Parkway late Thursday afternoon died at the hospital.

USPP said the two-car wreck took place in the area of Suitland Road around 5:30 p.m.

Because of the crash, westbound traffic was directed to Forestville Road, and eastbound traffic was diverted to Suitland Road while investigators were on the scene.