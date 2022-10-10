PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigate the killing of a man who was hit by a car late Sunday night.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a report of a man being hit by a car in the in the 5300 block of Sheriff Rd. in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived and found the man unconscious. He died at the hospital.

Police said they were treating the case as a homicide and that someone had been taken into custody. Detectives were working to establish a motive. If anyone has any information, they can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.