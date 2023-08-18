BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Someone in the DMV was hospitalized after contracting malaria in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Health (MDH).

MDH Secretary Laura Herrera Scott, said in a news release that it’s the first case in Maryland in more than 40 years that has not been related to travel.

“We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case,” Scott stated.

The person who contracted the disease is from the National Capital Region, which covers Charles, Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Frederick counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that is caused by a parasite. Maryland typically reports around 200 travel-related malaria cases each year, according to a news release.

Symptoms of malaria, which can appear seven to 30 days after an infective bite, include high fever, chills, body aches, diarrhea and vomiting.

Marylanders can take these precautions to prevent mosquito bites or travel-related malaria:

Use insect repellent containing DEET on exposed skin.

If weather and heat allow, wear loose-fitting, long sleeved clothing.

Keep windows and doors closed or covered with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Empty standing water at least once a week to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

Before you travel, learn about the health risks and precautions for malaria and other diseases for your destination.

If you are planning to travel abroad, check with your health care provider for current recommendations on prescription medications to prevent malaria.

If you have traveled to an area where malaria transmission occurs more often, and you develop fever, chills, headache, body aches and fatigue, seek urgent medical care and tell your health care provider that you have traveled.

For more information about malaria, you can visit the Maryland Department of Health’s website.