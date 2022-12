FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a person died Friday after a large tree fell on top of a car in the Sabillasville area.

It happened in the area of Foxville and Tower roads.

The National Weather Service said strong winds were responsible for bringing down the tree.

MSP expected to release more information about what happened early Friday afternoon.