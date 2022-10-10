ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people jumped someone who was riding a bicycle home from work Friday in Laurel, taking his cell phone from him.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Rd. That’s between Laureldale Drive and Whiskey Bottom Road.

The person who was attacked told officers as he was riding his bicycle when three people came up to him. He said two wore ski-type masks. The group knocked him off his bike, punched him with several times, grabbed his cell phone, then left in a black or dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Detectives asked anyone with information that could help them in their investigation to contact them at (410) 222-6155 or through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line. That number is (410) 222-4700.