ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrapin Crossing in Jessup. The seller listed the iPad on Facebook Marketplace. He made contact with someone who said he was interested in buying it. The “buyer” went to the seller’s home, pulled out a gun, hit the seller with it, took the iPad, and left.

The seller said the person who attacked him showed up in a gray Kia Optima. Someone else was driving the car.

Detectives asked anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them at (410) 222-6155 or to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.