MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the shooting took place shortly after 12 a.m. in the alley outside Clyde’s, located at 5441 Wisconsin Ave.

Detectives said the accused shooter got into an argument with two men the restaurant and bar. Once all three of them were outside of Clyde’s, the accused shooter shot one man in the upper part of the body and hit the other man in the face. Then, he left the area.

Both men who were hurt went to the hospital. The injuries of the man who was shot weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (240) 773-6710 or (240) 773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting. Callers can remain anonymous.