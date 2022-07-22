MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are trying to find the person responsible for robbing at least three banks between January 18 and March 12.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police said the first incident took place around 3:10 p.m. on January 18 at Sandy Spring Bank, located in the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. in Burtonsville. Investigators said the person slid a note to the teller that said he had a gun and a bomb and demanded money. The teller gave him money, and he left.

Similar crimes took place at M&T Bank in the 12200 block of Tech Rd. on February 18 and at the Capitol One Bank, located on the 13300 block of New Hampshire Ave. on March 12.

Witnesses said the robber in each case was 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, had a medium build, and was around 40 years old. He wore one black glove and one blue latex glove.

Anyone with information about the robber or the incidents can call the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the person involved. Callers can remain anonymous.