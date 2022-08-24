SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County and Montgomery County fire and EMS have rescued two passengers from a vehicle that was entrapped in a ravine. At 3:35 a.m. August, 24, rescue crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Hampshire Avenue and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Nearly four hours later two passeners were successfully rescued from the vehicle and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident has been cleared and normal traffic resumed.