WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Food and Drug Administration announced that the leading COVID-19 treatment pill is now available through local pharmacies.

This is big news for Americans as the stronger omicron variant dominates new COVID cases in the country and numbers start to rise again.

The FDA released a statement earlier this week authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment.

This is in part because Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin. Authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment.

“It’s really a big deal and makes it easier for people,” Mir Ali, the pharmacist and owner of the Smithsburg Pharmacy, said.

He says expanding access to the pill will make a huge impact on seniors or people who have compromising medical conditions.

“Especially in rural areas where there is a shortage of primary care doctors and so they can call their primary pharmacy and they can fill it for them,” Ali said.

The pill is intended to help people with COVID-19 that have the potential to get seriously ill, including older patients and people with other health issues such as heart disease or cancer.

“The pill is in two-drug combinations,” Ali said. “One drug actually stops the virus to multiply in the body and the other medicine in the pill actually boosts the first medications.”

As of last year, the pill has reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 90 percent among unvaccinated patients according to the Associated Press.