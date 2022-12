LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — A car crashed into a home in Lanham on Friday.

Members of the Prince George’s County Fire Department were called to Finns Lane around 1:45 p.m.

Officials said that two people were inside the home but nobody was injured.

(Image courtesy of the Prince George’s Fire Department)

The homeowners said the car crashed into their living room.

Some neighbors as well as the homeowners told DC News Now that they saw a teenager behind the wheel, but police have not given any information on who the driver was.