BOWIE, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Crews are working to clean up the aftermath of a tornado that touched down in Bowie on Tuesday evening.

DC News Now spoke to one resident who lives on Stonybrook Dr. who woke up to not one, but two trees completely uprooted from his yard.

As of early Wednesday morning, fallen tree branches lined the street, and the road was blocked off at the intersection of Stonybrook Dr. and Buckingham Dr. Crews arrived around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to begin clearing the debris.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down between 5-6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Wind speeds reached an estimated 90 miles per hour.

Bowie officials say there are no reported injuries, but one neighbor here tells us he has never seen damage like this before.

“I’ve lived in bowie since 1964, and this is really the worst catastrophe I have seen,” said Richard Tupper, a neighbor. “If you go up this street, you’ll see — this size is a baby tree compared to what’s up there,” said neighbor Richard Tupper.

The damage goes beyond Stonybrook Dr. DC News Now spoke to other people who have trees uprooted in their yards. The city is now asking anyone who needs assistance to report downed lines and trees to the city so they can be properly cleaned up.