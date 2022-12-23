Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver died after the SUV she was driving hit a utility pole Friday morning, and police asked for help in identifying her so they could contact her family.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road in Accokeek. Fore some reason, the woman who was driving the SUV lost control of it and hit a pole. She died there.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.