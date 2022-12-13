FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a call about gunfire led to the arrest of a man with a criminal history who had a fake ID on him that didn’t have his correct name on it.

The Frederick Police Department said it received calls about gunshots in the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Callers said there had been some kind of fight.

When officers got there, they didn’t find anyone believed to be involved in the fight. Eventually, they saw someone who matched a description they had. The person was in an outside area of a an apartment complex. They went up to him, and they said when the searched the area around him, they found a loaded gun hidden under a children’s toy. At that point, police said he ran to the area of McCain Drive and went into an underground water culvert. The culvert stretched from McCain Drive to an area south of Route 40 near the alternate Route 40 split.

Police set up at both ends of the culvert. With the help of a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team, they entered the culvert and began looking for the man. As the officers made their way through it, he came out the other end of the culvert where officers arrested him.

The Frederick Police Department said the man had a News Jersey ID card on him, but they determined it was fake and that it didn’t have his real name on it. Eventually, they determined his name was Gervon William Norris, 29, of Gaithersburg, Md.

Officers found out that Norris had an active arrest warrant through the Anne Arundel County Sheriffs Office for failing to appear in court. They also found out that he isn’t allowed to have firearms due to previous criminal convictions.

Norris was charged with the following crimes: