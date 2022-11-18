MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whose body was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed condo building died by suicide.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said at a news conference Friday afternoon that the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quidon, 36. The office determined that Quidon died by suicide as a result of smoke inhalation and burns.

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988

Jones said police talked to witnesses whose statements supported the medical examiner’s findings. People who were close to him said that Quidon made statements that indicated he might harm himself.

Jones added that a missing person report for Jones had been filed at 11:30 a.m. the day of the explosion and subsequent fire at Potomac Oaks condominiums. Those who filed the report and others were not aware that Quidon owned the unit from which crews pulled his body, Unit 102 in Building 826. Jones said that Quidon bought the condo in August.

Twelve people were hurt as a result of the explosion and fire Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Jones said there was no information to indicate Quidon intended for other people to be harmed. The investigation, he added, remained a criminal investigation because, had Quidon survived, he would have been held criminally responsible for the events of the day.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, who was at the news conference Friday, said that firefighters pulled gas appliances from Quidon’s home. They also worked with people from Washington Gas to pulled usage data from the gas meter. Those elements are being processed as part of the investigation to determine what, if any part, gas may have played in the explosion and fire.