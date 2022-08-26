PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police put out the name of the man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a mall in Hyattsville on Aug. 18.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said a warrant was on file for the arrest of Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. Among the charges against Jones are First Degree Murder and Second Degree Murder.

As of Friday, Aug. 26, detectives still were trying to find Jones.

Stephon Edward Jones

Police said Jones killed Darrion Herring, 20, during a fight at The Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville around 4 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Officers from the Hyattsville Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department found Herring shot in the food court of the mall.

Prior to Friday (Aug. 26), the police department released surveillance images in the hopes of identifying the person accused of killing Herring.

If anyone has information about where Jones is, police asked that they call detectives at (301) 516-2512.

Anybody who wants to remain anonymous can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, P3 Tips app. You’ll refer to Case Number 22-0039593.