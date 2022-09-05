BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for shooting a man to death inside an apartment building Sunday.

Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were in the 4200 block of 58th Ave. shortly after 9:15 p.m. They received a call about the sound of gunfire. When police arrived, they found a man half-conscious inside the apartment building. He had been shot in the upper part of his body. Officers helped him until medics got there. The man died at the scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is handling the investigation which is standard for a murder that takes place in Bladensburg.

Anyone with information can call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online, or use the P3 Tips app (search “P3 Tips.” You’ll refer to Case Number 22-0042574.