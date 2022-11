HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double homicide after they found two people dead in a hotel room on Dual Highway on Wednesday.

Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department were dispatched to the APM Inn and Suites at around 4:20 p.m.

Police said they currently believe it was a targeted crime. They were still investigating Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at jdietz@hagerstownpd.org or 240-313-4350