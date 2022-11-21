PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person or people responsible for killing a 17-year-old girl in Takoma Park after someone found her skeletal remains.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the remains of Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt were in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel St. Someone came across them around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Police began a death investigation, and an autopsy showed someone killed Diaz-Santos whose identity was confirmed by the medical examiner’s office the weekend of Nov. 19.

Anyone who has information that could help detectives can call (301) 516-2512. People who want to remain anonymous can use the number for Prince George’s County Crime Solvers: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). They also can provide information anonymously online or through the P3 Tips mobile Refer to Case Number 22-0055748.