PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking into the death of a 5-year-old girl from Capitol Heights whom someone killed.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5100 block of of Cumberland St. on Aug. 19, 2022 after they received a report of an unconscious child.

Medics took 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois to a hospital in Washington, D.C. where she died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma and that she was killed.

If anyone has information about the case, they can reach detectives at (301) 516-2512.

People also can provide information anonymously by calling Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or going online. They also can use the P3 Tips app. Refer to Case Number 22-0039643.