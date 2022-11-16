MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an autopsy performed on the body of a man found in a wooded area showed that someone killed him.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police found Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, dead on Nov. 9.

They received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that day about a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. When police first got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. He had serious injuries. Medics took him to the hospital.

Shortly after that, they found Leon’s body in the woods.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division asked anyone with information about the shooting and Leon’s killing to call (240) 773-5070 or to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers are able to remain anonymous.