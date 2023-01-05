HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hyattsville Police Department said Thursday that the the Prince George’s County Police Department would be taking over the investigation into a man’s death after investigators determined that he had been killed.

Members of the Hyattsville Police Department received a report that a man was on the ground in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Pl. around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Detectives determined that someone shot the man, Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, to death.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all murders in the city of Hyattsville, which is why it took over the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.