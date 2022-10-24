FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said a fight led to a triple stabbing Sunday morning.

Officers received a report of the stabbing in the 100 block of N. Market St. around 2:20 a.m. When they got there, they found the three people who’d been hurt. Medics took all three to the hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Frederick Police Department said it was “a targeted incident, not a random act of violence.”

The department asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police at (301) 600-2102. People also can remain anonymous by calling (301) 600-TIPS (8477) or texting (240) 674-TIPS (8477).