BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Baltimore Police Department said there is an active shooter on Morgan State University’s campus.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. Multiple people were shot at the campus, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Police said everyone should shelter in place and avoid the area. Police were investigating the scene as of Tuesday night, according to the university’s site.

The university’s site said to stay away from area close by Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Art Center.