GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were asking Greenbelt residents to lock their doors as they were investigating a cutting on Thursday evening.

Police were called to 28 Crescent Road at 9:17 p.m. for the incident. Two people were injured.

Police said they received reports of a man matching the suspect’s description — a tall Black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans — knocking on doors along Crescent Road asking to be let in.

They said that if anyone saw this man, they should call 301-474-5454 immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated.