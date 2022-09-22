HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police confirmed that three people were injured after a shooting outside of a Popeyes in Hillcrest Heights on Thursday evening.
DC News Now partner DC Realtime News first reported about the shooting, which took place on the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m.
Three men were shot in the foot. Police confirmed that all are in stable condition and were taken to the hospital.
Police said that at least three shots were fired. They said at 7:30 p.m. that there was no threat to the public.
