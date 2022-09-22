HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police confirmed that three people were injured after a shooting outside of a Popeyes in Hillcrest Heights on Thursday evening.

DC News Now partner DC Realtime News first reported about the shooting, which took place on the 2300 block of Iverson Street around 6 p.m.

Three men were shot in the foot. Police confirmed that all are in stable condition and were taken to the hospital.

PGPD confirmed 3 men were shot in the foot in front of a Popeyes on Iverson St. in Hillcrest Heights. They are all in stable condition. @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/qSiQhUPC6J — Ya-Marie Sesay (@YamarieOnTV) September 22, 2022

Police said that at least three shots were fired. They said at 7:30 p.m. that there was no threat to the public.