MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to track down the driver of a car that hit a bicyclist Sunday night, leaving the bicyclist with critical injuries.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said tit happened around 11 p.m. near Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in the Wheaton-Glenmont area. Officers said the driver of the car involved, a dark red or maroon 2003-2007 Honda Accord, left the scene of the collision.

The car has damage to its right, front bumper and it is missing the right, side-view mirror.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact detectives at (240) 773-6620 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).