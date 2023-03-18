LAUREL, Md –(DC News Now) –Laurel Police said they are looking for the person responsible for the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 8200 block of Londonderry Court in Laurel for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the ankle.

The girl was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for assistance from the community. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 or send a tip at LPDtips@laurel.md.us