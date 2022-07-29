Tthe Takoma Park Police Department said Nurhusen Hamid was working in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts when someone shot him.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are looking for information that can help them find the person who murdered a mobile mechanic in a parking lot.

Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department said Nurhusen Hamid was working outside the Advance Auto Parts, located in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Ave., on July 16.

Around 11:05 a.m., someone came up to Hamid and shot him. Hamid died at the hospital.

Police said the shooter ran from the parking lot. He got into a white SUV that was waiting for him on Eastern Avenue. The SUV headed towards Washington via New Hampshire Avenue.

Footage of SUV believed to be involved in deadly shooting at Advance Auto Parts in Takoma Park, Md.

The Takoma Park Police Department asked anyone with information about the murder to contact Detective Earle at (301) 891-7127. People also can provide information online or by using the P3 mobile app. Another option is to call 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who provides information remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of the person or people responsible for Hamid’s killing.