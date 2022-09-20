Gun pointed at camera in close-up. Pistol in hand in dark. Criminal with dangerous firearm. Attack or defense.

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating a deadly shooting involving police that took place Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department went to a home in the 4700 block of Oglethorpe St. after they received a report that a man with access to guns might want to harm himself. Police said when they arrived at the home, they talked to the man for several minutes at the front door.

He went inside the home, then headed upstairs to a bedroom. Officers said they told him to stop, but the man didn’t listen. After he was in the bedroom, they said he pointed a gun at them. One officer shot him. The police helped the man until medics arrived to take him to the hospital where he died.

The attorney general’s office said the body camera of the officer who shot the man recorded the incident. Generally, the Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office releases footage, publicly, within 14 days of an incident. There are some situations that could prevent the division from doing that in that time frame.