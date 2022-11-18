ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a shoplifting that was taking place at the Bass Pro Shops, located in Arundel Mills in Hanover, on Thursday. While officers were on their way there, the teenager accused of shoplifting went to Kids Foot Locker.

Officers said they approached the girl and stopped her from leaving Kids Foot Locker. She backed away from them and jumped over a bench. Police told her she was under arrest for shoplifting. They said when they tried to handcuff her, she started kicking and screaming. That’s when one officer was hit in the face and chest. The officer moved to secure her hands when she supposedly bit the officer who needed treatment for serious injuries.

Police took the 16-year-old girl to Central Booking. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it would release her name if the case is kept in adult court.