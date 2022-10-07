ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said one of its officers was suspended without pay after he was involved in a car wreck and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The police department said the crash happened in a parking lot at 575 E. Ordnance Rd. in Glen Burnie around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The address is the one for Costco.

When officers got to the parking lot, they found a vehicle that hit a tree. Police said the driver, who still was in the seat, seemed impaired.

Officers arrested the driver, Police Officer First Class K. Froh who is a three-year veteran of the department. In addition to a DUI charge, Froh faces others related to traffic.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department put Froh on administrative suspension with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.